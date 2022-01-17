Uganda: Unra - Lira - Kamdini Road Works On Track

16 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has clarified that the road works on the Lira-Kamdini road in Lango sub region are progressing well.

This follows reports of a planned demonstration by some residents in Lira city over the delayed resumption of road construction works.

UNRA said the Lira-Kamdini road is included in the North Eastern Road Corridor Asset Management Project (NERAMP), as part of the Lot 2 section: Soroti-Lira-Kamdini.

The project funded by the Government of Uganda and the World Bank.

"The type of contract being implemented is not like the traditional contracting arrangements where studies are conducted before the works implementation is procured. The signed contract covers the required studies including Environmental, Social and Technical, and the works execution. Being a World Bank financed project, compliance to Environmental and Social safeguard (ESS) requirements is key. No activity can take place without World Bank's clearance of Environmental and Social safeguard," UNRA said in a statement.

UNRA said the design for the planned intervention which is total reconstruction is complete and the start of work awaits clearance safeguards documents by the World Bank.

The authority said the contractor is sufficiently equipped and on site to immediately embark on the works.

"In the interim routine maintenance is ongoing, and has now resumed following the Christmas break that the contractor and his team had taken. Contractor machinery seen in action at Alyat, 25Km from Lira City after Corner Aboke at Chainage," UNRA stated.

As the works progress, UNRA said it is aware of the intermittent traffic interruptions along Lira-Kamdini road.

"UNRA appeals to the public to continue observing the traffic management guidelines that have been put in place to enhance safety, enable smooth flow of traffic and avoid accidents," the authority said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X