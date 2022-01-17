Uganda: Nurse Urged to Refrain From Illegal Practices That Can Lead to Loss of Lives

16 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu has urged nurses to refrain from illegal practices such as conducting abortions which can lead to loss of lives.

Kaducu made the remarks while officiating at the 7th graduation ceremony of Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing and Midwifery.

She appealed to nurses across the country to desist from any acts of unprofessionalism and ensure that they uphold professional ethics which she said will help them grow.

"I want to caution you, abortion is illegal according to the Constitution of Uganda, don't soil your hands. Uphold the profession, it is when you do the right thing ,you can get the blessings from Almighty God,"she advised.

She asked the nurses to develop a good working relationship with patience for effective service delivery.

"I challenge you to go to the next phase to embrace the labour force to apply the knowledge and the skills you have acquired and translate them into the care of patients. Use the practical skills acquired in the field of work to improve the health status of all Ugandans and save lives," she said.

The Principal of Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing, Josephine Kigozi, said the institution has created a big change in the region and the country at large despite lacking resources.

"We need your support because the resources are limited. We would wish to have more students admitted in the institution but the resources are not enough to support all of them so I appeal to everybody to enable us to achieve the goal," she said

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X