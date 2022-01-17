Tanzania: TSC Queens Coach Vows to Bounce Back

THE Head Coach of the Mwanza-based Women Premier League side TSC Queens, Mhando Kisalala has assured the team's supporters positive results in their coming matches of the league.

The team will confront the league's defending champions, Simba Queens at CCM Kirumba stadium today.

Speaking during his team training at CCM Kirumba Stadium yesterday, Kisalala said his team will work very hard to make sure they stamp their first Premier League victory.

He said the league is difficult because every team is working hard to win its matches, still he promised to work hard in order to win the remaining matches and avoid relegation.

Kisalala said during their 6-0 humiliating loss to JKT Queens, his team made a lot of mistakes.

He said they have rectified the mistakes that led them to defeat.

He called upon the football fraternity in Mwanza region to continue supporting their team.

TSC queens are glued to the bottom of the table with no point, they have lost five consecutive matches. They have netted one and conceded 18 goals.

Meanwhile, JKT Queens head coach Azish Kondo said their Thursday win over TSC Queens has boosted his team morale.

He, however, promised to work hard in order to win their tomorrow match against Alliance at Nyamagana stadium.

Kondo said his team target to finish in a good position because his players' performance is improving daily.

Kondo said he is convinced that his squad will be strengthened when players who had gone to the military training join the rest of the squad.

JKT Queens now are placed third with 10 points from five-game outings.