Tanzania Signals Growth of Democracy

TANZANIA has experienced smooth transition of power in all of its estates - grom the Executive, Parliament and Judiciary since it gained independence from the Great Britain.

The general elections held after every five years have clearly shown the world how democracy and rule of law are maintained; first in the ruling party - Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and the country generally.

The world witnessed how the First Phase President who is the Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere passed the baton to President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who after 10 years did the same to President Benjamin Mkapa.

The late President Mkapa also had a smooth transfer of power to President Jakaya Kikwete, popularly referred to as JK who passed the baton to the late President John Magufuli.

After his death, it seemed like a litmus test to Tanzania democracy, but prophets of doom were proved wrong as the current President Samia Suluhu Hassan assumed power without any wrangle.

It has been the same for the National Assembly; speakers succeeding each other after democratic elections in the House, bringing together candidate from the ruling CCM, the opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as those who were not MPs.

Having attained the middle income status that is globally recognised by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country saw sudden resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai.

The resignation has thus necessitated electoral process to fill the void. Many candidates have come up seeking to vie for the post. More than 50 people have shown willingness to take up the speaker's chair.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A vivid indication of growth of democracy in Tanzania is seen in the fact that some candidate come from even the Executive wing - the government while there are MPs as well as persons who are from different sectors.

They are seeking to follow the paths of former speakers - Adam Sapi Mkwawa, Erasto Andrew Mbwana Mang'enya, Pius Msekwa, Samuel Sitta, Anne Makinda and Ndugai. As the Executive wing moves forward in executing strategic projects worth of billions of shillings, it is our wish and belief that the new speaker will lead well the Assembly.

It is the work of the National Assembly to oversee the work of the Government and make sure that everything that was passed by the former is properly implemented by the Government. Its members also question the Government on different issues, including impromptu question to the Prime Minister every Thursday.

Tanzanians and the world wait to see how many will pick the forms from the ruling party and the Opposition, how many will be cleared for the votes in the House and ultimately who will be elected as the new speaker. What we know for sure is that democracy is thriving.