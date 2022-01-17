Tanzania: Yanga Face Acid Test Vs Coastal

YOUNG Africans have a tough test to pass as they face Coastal Union in a pick of the day NBC Premier League fixture at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga today.

Both teams meet for the first time this season with last season's bad memories still fresh for Yanga when the Tanga-based team ended their 21-match unbeaten run at the venue with a 2-1 upset.

Likewise, Yanga are playing their opponents while still enjoying a 11-game unbeaten run in the ongoing campaign and their unconvincing results so far in the league were the two draws they stamped with Namungo and Simba.

Another interesting part prior to the match is that coaches of both teams; Melis Medo (Coastal Union) and Nasreddine Nabi (Yanga) are facing each other for the first time this term.

As such; whoever among them plays his cards well, his side will be assured to pocket vital three points and continue to cement their stay on the Premier League standings.

However, under the tutelage of Medo, the Tanga based giants have managed only four wins in their eleven-game outings which have seen them recording five draws and succumbing to two losses.

They have pocketed 17 points as they search to increase the tally in case they emerge victors at the end of the playing time in their today's heavy fixture.

In their recent league match before it was paused to pave way for the elapsed 2022 Mapinduzi Cup tournament, Coastal Union suffered a painful 1-0 loss to Mtibwa Sugar at their Mkwakwani Stadium backyard.

For Yanga, they will try to forget their premature exit in the concluded Mapinduzi Cup event by ensuring that they proceed with a good league record in order to materialise their primary target of winning the silverware at the end of the season.

Their previous league encounter was a thrilling 4-0 win over Dodoma Jiji during the New Year eve at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and the Jangwani Street giants have vowed to continue from where they stopped.

In his recent remarks, Yanga's Spokesperson Haji Manara admitted the game against Coastal Union won't be easy as many people anticipate saying Coastal Union always give them a tough ride but they are ready for the battle.

"In order to be champions, you need to win games of this nature that is why our mission to come here is nothing less than to emerge victors after the 90 minutes of play. With the preparations we have had, I have no doubt that we will produce tangible results," he narrated.

He added that their opponents will want to repeat the same episode of last season when they won 2-1 but he maintained that with the nature of squad they have, winning mentality is always with the players.