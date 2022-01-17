Nigeria/Sudan: Nigeria Vs Sudan Post-Mortem Analysis - Okoye Needs to Toughen Up, Heavy Rotation Needed

The Super Eagles have progressed to the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, with a game to spare following the 3-1 win over Sudan on Saturday. The victory was achieved without breaking much sweat despite Sudan's best efforts.

With one more game against Guinea-Bissau before the round of 16 begins, Daily Trust looks at what the team should do in the coming days.

Wrap stars in wool

Super Eagles of Nigeria celebrate their goal during their opening match in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

The Super Eagles' stars have showed up in this tournament, brushing aside Egypt and Sudan. What was not expected, however, was the commanding performances churned out in both games. Moses Simon has been the player of the tournament so far, Kenneth Omeruo has been fearless, while Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo have dominated midfield. The duo of Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi have done excellently while Captain William Troost-Ekong has been imperial.

With the job done and requiring only a draw to top Group D, all above-mentioned players need to be wrapped in wool. They need to be kept in an ice chamber to preserve their top form going into the knockout stages.

Heavy rotation incoming

Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen with his players during a recent training session

Coach Augustin Eguavoen is richly blessed with a good group of players. Cerezo also mentioned this after the victory over Sudan and further disclosed possible wholesome changes against lowly ranked Guinea-Bissau.

"Obviously, we will make changes for the last group game against Guinea-Bissau. We have depth in the team and it's a good opportunity for the other players to play," Eguavoen disclosed.

This means Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Chidera Ejuke could spearhead attach while Semi Ajayi and Chidozie Awaziem could pair up in defence. The strength of the reserve squad will surely be revealed after the encounter.

Awoniyi should continue upfront

Austin Okocha, AFCON winner with the Super Eagles in 1994, was critical of Taiwo Awoniyi during his post-match analysis and he was spot on. Although the bulky striker scored against Sudan and was integral to the attack, he was profligate in front of goal. The 24-year-old should have bagged a hat-trick and Okocha warned that the striker needs to take his chances. The Union Berlin forward presently looks the best option as a lone striker but needs one or more goals to gather more confidence. He needs it for the knockout rounds where the quality of opposition will drastically improve.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Okoye needs to toughen up

This reporter was surprised goalkeeper Maduka Okoye retained his first choice status at AFCON and is still skeptical. Although he saved well from Mohamed Salah against Egypt, he was at six and sevens against Sudan. The Sparta Rotterdam goalie dropped a cross, let a cutback slip from his grip and generally lost the command of his defenders.

This 22-year-old Germany-born 'oyinbo' needs to be put on an 'akpu' and 'eba' diet in the coming days to get him in the never-say-die 'Naija spirit' required to deal with menacing, bone cracking African players. They will come at him on crosses and corner kicks, and hopefully he'd be ready.