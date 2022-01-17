Rwanda: League Wrap Up - Kiyovu-APR Top Liner Ends in Draw

SC Kiyovu were held to a goalless draw at home by APR on Sunday afternoon as both teams maintained their positions on the apex of the league table.

The crunch encounter saw the army side reduced to ten men for the final 19 minutes as midfielder Bosco Ruboneka received a red card in the 71st minute.

Chances were generally far and few in the game with the likes of Prince Buregeya, Omborenga Fitina and others defending gallantly at the back for APR whereas Kiyovu relied on goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi, Ali Serumogo, and Eric Ngendahimana to go unscathed by the lions.

The draw allowed Kiyovu to maintain the top spot with 25 points from twelve games, while APR are second with 24 points and have two outstanding games to honor.

Elsewhere, Gorilla FC stayed at home and drew 1-1 with Bugesera FC. Striker Sadick Sulley broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 14th minute before Adeshora Johnson equalized with a penalty in the 40th minute.

On Saturday, Rutsiro FC did the unthinkable as they came to Kigali to defeat AS Kigali 2-1. Amza Nkuubito and Jules Wartanga were the scorers for the away side as league top-scorer Hussein Shaban netted for AS Kigali.

Rayon Sports also dropped points at home as they recorded a barren draw against Musanze.

Espoir drew goalless with visiting Etoile de l'Est in Rusizi. Goalkeeper of Espoir Niyongira Patience saved a penalty to keep his side in the game.

Frodouard Mugiraneza was the lone goal hero as Marines beat Etincelles 1-0.

Mukura will welcome Police to Huye on Monday whereas Gasogi will be up against Gicumbi.