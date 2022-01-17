Uganda: Museveni Promotes Over 500 UPDF Officers

17 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Yoweri Museveni has in his powers as the Commander in Chief of the armed forces has promoted 528 UPDF officers to various ranks.

In a statement released by the army, the promoted officers include three from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 officers from Captain to Major.

"Lt Col Benard Tumwesigyire, Lt Col Mark Mugarura and Lt Col Stephen Nsereko are those promoted to Colonel," the statement read in part.

The latest development comes six months after the previous promotion in which five senior officers were promoted to the ranks of Brigadier General and Major General in June 2021.

A month earlier in May, the Commander in Chief of the armed forces had promoted 39 other senior officers to the rank of General.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X