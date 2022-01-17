Uganda: Museveni Promotes Over 500 UPDF Officers

President Yoweri Museveni has in his powers as the Commander in Chief of the armed forces has promoted 528 UPDF officers to various ranks.

In a statement released by the army, the promoted officers include three from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 officers from Captain to Major.

"Lt Col Benard Tumwesigyire, Lt Col Mark Mugarura and Lt Col Stephen Nsereko are those promoted to Colonel," the statement read in part.

The latest development comes six months after the previous promotion in which five senior officers were promoted to the ranks of Brigadier General and Major General in June 2021.

A month earlier in May, the Commander in Chief of the armed forces had promoted 39 other senior officers to the rank of General.