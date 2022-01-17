Uganda: UPDF, Fadrc Commanders Discuss Securing Ongoing DRC Road Construction Works

The UPDF and FADRC commanders have met and brainstormed on designing mechanisms of securing the road construction projects.

Uganda is set to construct 223km of roads inside the Democratic Republic of Congo to a tune of Shs243.7 billion.

Whereas the first road will run from Kasindi to Beni (80km), the second one will integrate the Beni-Butebo axis (54km).

The third road will move for 89 kilometres from the border town of Bunagana, through Rutshuru to the strategic city of Goma, the capital of the North Kivu Province in DRC.

Over the weekend, Maj Gen Bombelle Comille Ehola, and Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga the overall FARDC and UPDF Operation Shujaa Commanders held a meeting at Hotel Kasindi in DRC in a bid to discuss security of these projects.

Speaking during the meeting, Gen Bombelle said the Presidents of Uganda and DRC instructed them to carry out two tasks including eradication of ADF in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and secure the road construction projects.

"After the Presidents' instructions, we agreed to meet and design the concept of operation to ensure that we eliminate ADF and make sure the road project from Kasindi-Beni- Goma route goes on unfettered," he said.

He added that the two assignments will go on concurrently.

Speaking during the same meeting, Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga said they will ensure the two assignments are completed.

"We are here to discuss modalities of how we are to jointly secure this project. Together with our counterparts this task will be executed satisfactorily," Gen Muhanga said.

He appreciated the two presidents for bringing the two countries together to have peaceful coexistence that will spur trade and economic prosperity.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding reached between the two countries, Operation Shujaa is meant to among others secure the works for the rehabilitation of the Kasindi - Beni - Butembo and Bunagana - Rutshuru - Goma Highways in Eastern DRC.

Others who attended the meeting included Brig Gen Mputela Nkolito Bertin Sector Commander Sokola One, Brig Gen Ehonza Andre Axe sector Commander, Brigade Commanders and Liaison officers from UPDF.

President Museveni in 2020 said the move to construct the roads was long overdue.

"I saw some shameless people in parliament saying, this stupid man Museveni: why are you building roads in Congo yet our roads have problems. Yes, we have our poor roads here but also have good roads," Museveni said during a function to celebrate Uganda's 58th independence.

"How can you stop me from partnering with DRC to develop roads there that support our trade? The terrible roads are hindering business."

The president noted that if the road network is improved, trade between the two countries will be boosted.

"In order to build the bad ones, we need to trade with Congo. It will enable us get more resources to deal with the roads that we have not been able to do. How can anybody talk about this? It can even annoy our neighbours(to abandon the move). It is not good," he noted.