Kenya: Kisumu Hit With Major Water Shortage

15 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (KIWASCO) has issued a notice over water supply interruption in most parts of the lakeside city.

KIWASCO Managing Director Thomas Odongo says the Kajulu water treatment plant production has drastically dropped.

Odongo says this is as a result of low water levels at River Kibos caused by delayed rainfall in the area.

"The River is drying up and anybody can see that. To that extent out production unit has dropped," he said.

Odongo says this has seen irregular tap water supply in areas like Kanyamedha, Otonglo, Tiengre, Mamboleo, Kogony, Migosi, Lolwe, Kibos, Chiga among others.

He says to rescue the situation, KIWASCO has increased water production at the Dunga intake which uses water from Lake Victoria.

"To remedy the situation, we are slowly increasing our production at the Dunga treatment plant," he said.

He has however, urged members of the public to use water sparingly during this period until the situation is normalized.

