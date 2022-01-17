Rwanda: National Track and Field Champs Pushed to February

15 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Athletics Federations (RAF) has rescheduled this year's National Track and Field Championships to February 19.

The event had been earlier scheduled to take place on January 8, but it was postponed at the last minute owing to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Olivier Mutangana, the Secretary General of RAF, said the new date is informed by the Ministry of Sports' new regulations allowing the return of sporting competitions.

"Now the players are going to start preparing, abiding by the Covid-19 guidelines," he said.

The championship takes place annually, attracting various local clubs and individuals who compete in different disciplines including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, and 10,000m.

It also includes javelin throw, triple jump and long jump among other categories.

According to the local athletics federation, the competition is aimed at identifying athletes who will represent Rwanda in international competitions this year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X