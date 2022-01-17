Rwanda: National Track and Field Champs Pushed to February

The Rwanda Athletics Federations (RAF) has rescheduled this year's National Track and Field Championships to February 19.

The event had been earlier scheduled to take place on January 8, but it was postponed at the last minute owing to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

In an exclusive interview with Times Sport, Olivier Mutangana, the Secretary General of RAF, said the new date is informed by the Ministry of Sports' new regulations allowing the return of sporting competitions.

"Now the players are going to start preparing, abiding by the Covid-19 guidelines," he said.

The championship takes place annually, attracting various local clubs and individuals who compete in different disciplines including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, and 10,000m.

It also includes javelin throw, triple jump and long jump among other categories.

According to the local athletics federation, the competition is aimed at identifying athletes who will represent Rwanda in international competitions this year.