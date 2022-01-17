Rwanda: Biruta Visits RDF Troops in CAR With Kagame's New Year Message

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Vincent Biruta, on Friday, January 14, visited Rwanda Defence Force troops in Central Africa Republic (CAR) and conveyed to them a New Year's message from President Paul Kagame.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the minister checked on both the Rwandan forces deployed under a UN mandate, as well as those deployed under a bilateral arrangement with CAR.

Biruta was accompanied by Brig Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, the Head of Defence Intelligence on the visit.

"Minister Biruta conveyed a message from HE President Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Commander -in- Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force, wishing them a happy new year and thanking them for fulfilling their mission with discipline and professionalism in Central African Republic," read the Ministry of Defence's statement.

He also updated the Forces on the current security situation in Rwanda and the efforts the country has put in place in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, including vaccination.

He also briefed them on the current relations between Rwanda and neighbouring countries.

Addressing the forces as well, Brigadier General Nyakarundi urged them to remain very determined in accomplishing their tasks.

Rwanda Defence Force is the largest troop contributor to the United Nations Multidimensional Integration Stabilization Mission in Central Africa Republic.

In August last year, Rwanda deployed an additional Infantry Battalion of 750 military personnel to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).