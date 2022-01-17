Rwanda: Rayon Part Ways With Masudi on 'Mutual Consent'

Rayon Sports have announced that they have parted company with their head coach Djuma Masudi Irambona on mutual consent.

The club's management temporarily relieved the Burundian tactician of his duties as head coach in December following a string of poor results in the ongoing Rwanda premier league season.

Masudi was at the time slapped a one-month suspension for his employers to evaluate his performance as the club endured a frustrating start to the season.

Club spokesperson Jean Paul Nkurunziza confirmed to Times Sport that both parties agreed, after the evaluation, to part ways after just three months.

"Yes, he [Masudi] and the club parted ways on mutual consent. The management suspended him for a month in order to evaluate his performance but both parties agreed to part ways. The decision was taken for the benefit of the club and the coach as well," Nkurunziza said in an interview.

The team now remains in the hands of caretaker Marcel Lomami as management continues the search for Masudi's replacement.

"We hope to welcome a new head coach before the second leg of the league campaign kicks off," said Nkurunziza.

Masudi's second spell had not been quite as successful as was his first spell during which he inspired the Blues to the 2016/17 league title.

He rejoined a club that was hungry for success after finishing in a disappointing seventh place last season.