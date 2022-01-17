Africa: European Union-Africa Summit - Stakes Discussed

14 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella received in audience the Ambassador, Head of European Union Delegation in Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme on January 13, 2022.

Ahead of the European Union-Africa Union Summit slated for mid-February 2022 in Brussels, External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella granted an audience to the Ambassador, Head of European Union Delegation in Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme during which both personalities discussed preparations for the high-level meeting. Three main points featured on the audience which lasted slightly over an hour.

In his statement to the press, Philippe Van Damme said besides the upcoming summit, he held talks with Minister Mbella Mbella on the follow-up of the European Union-Cameroon structured political dialogue which held in Yaounde on January 5, 2022 and the upcoming international summit on biodiversity in China. "Firstly, we talked on the preparation of the European Union-Africa Summit which is in mid-February which of course is an extremely important event and it is important that Cameroon is prepared for that event. The second point was basically the follow-up of the political dialogue that Cameroon and the European Union recently held with member states, to see how we can follow up. The third point was the prepara...

