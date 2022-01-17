Cameroon: Disarmament, Reintegration of Ex-Fighters - Peace Talks, Sensitisation Continue

The objective is to restore peace in regions under security threats.

The National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) shall in the course of the year intensify its mission of supervising and managing the disarmament and rehabilitation of ex-fighters into the society who yield to peace calls. Created in November 2018 by the President of the Republic, the Committee which is headed by Fai Yengo Francis, as National Coordinator has as duties working at facilitating the laying down of arms by ex-fighters of Boko Haram and armed groups in the North West and South West Regions in accordance with the peace appeal made by the Head of State. With Centres of the Committee in Far North, North West and South West Regions, the number of ex-fighters received and trained in the respective centers, according to officials of NDDRC has been encouraging with over a thousand ex-fighters having been received in the various Centres. Several ex-fighters have been trained and empowered in several skills with moral values inculcated, making them apt for societal integration.

Following the Head of State's traditional address to the nation on December 31, 2021 in which he pleasantly acknowledged the peace call exhibited by a large number of compatriots who had picked up arms, officials of NDDRC note that they will continue peace talks and the sensitisation of citizens on the interdependent role of peace and development. "Many Boko Haram members have laid down their arms and are being catered for in Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Centres in the Far North Region. The same holds true in the North West and South West Regions where many members of armed groups continue to surrender," highlights the speech of the President, which officials of the Committee affirm.

Working together with forces of law and order, authorities, the population and members of the civil society organi...