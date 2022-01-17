Africa: Malawi-Zimbabwe - Tussle of Neighbours!

The encounter will be the first between the two teams in an African Cup of Nations tournament.

Day two matches in group B at the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will take place at the Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium in Kouekong today January 14, 2022. The Flames of Malawi will play against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the second game at 5:00 p.m. Even though the two teams are not the favourites in the group, today's encounter will be tough. Both teams lost their opening games in the tournament. Zimbabwe lost to Senegal 0-1 and Malawi was beaten 1-0 by Guinea. As a result, the two teams will be out to win in order to secure chances of moving to the second round.

Malawi is hardly hit by the COVID-19 with nine players and the coach that tested positive. As such, the Malawi Football Federation recalled five players that were on the reserve list to boost the team. Coach Meck Andrew Mwase will be counting on the talents of Charles Pedro and Mark Fodya who joined from Saudi Arabia after they have recovered from COVID-19 and others to attain set objectives. The warriors of Zimbabwe on their part are working hard. After losing the first game against the Silly Nation...