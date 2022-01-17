Cameroon: CERAC - 2022 Humanitarian Activities Launched

This was during the commissioning ceremony of the new Executive Bureau of the charitable association founded by the First Lady of Cameroon, yesterday, January 13, 2022.

Within the difficult security and health conditions, the Circle of Friends of Cameroon, (CERAC), is moving forward in its active role in the development of the country by delivering much-needed assistance to the most vulnerable groups. This was clearly seen yesterday, January 13, 2022, when the General Coordinator of CERAC, Grace Dion Ngute launched the association's humanitarian activities for the year. This was during the statutory meeting of the executive board of the association. In two weeks, CERAC ladies under the auspices of their Founding President, First Lady, Chantal Biya, will be in the field reaching out to those in need particularly former leprosy patients.

While launching the 2022 activities, Dr Grace Dion Ngute officially commissioned the new executive board of CERAC. On behalf of the First Lady of Cameroon, Founding President of CERAC, Dr Grace Dion Ngute officially commissioned the new executive board of CERAC. Special Adviser to the Founding President is Oswald Baboké, Virginie Ndioro is the new Secretary General of CERAC and Gerald Afuba Aterbeh as the Chief of Cabinet to the Founding President of CERAC. To the new bureau, Dr Grace Dion Ngute called on them to take all the measures needed to effectively accomplish their mission so as to merit the trust bestowed on them by the First Lady, Founding President of CERAC.

It was an occasion to congratulate the outgoing bureau for their hard work as well as the new members into the executive bureau who have joined in the dynamic management of the association which is over 26 years. She recommended the association's members to continue to work in love, mutual respect, fraternity and sharing so as to overcome the many challenges faced in the society. Focus, Dr Grace Dion Ngute said, should be placed on love, team spirit, cohesion, concentration and inclusive work. She explained that each member needs to know...