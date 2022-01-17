Tunisia: Knauf Tunisia Expresses Willingness to Expand Its Projects in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Multinational Knauf Group Board of Directors President Elizabeth Knauf expressed the group' s willingness to expand its investments in Tunisia and to increase its production capacity for export and the local market, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

Received on Thursday by Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Knauf was quoted as saying that the working conditions in Tunisia are conducive to the success and development of projects, underlining the important coordination of central and local authorities.

Bouden for her part, spoke of the major social and cultural role played by Knauf Tunisia in Tataouine and Meknassy (Sidi Bouzid), through the training centres it had set up, stating that the success of Knauf Tunisia is a positive message to international investors.

Knauf is one of the world's leading manufacturers of modern insulation materials, drylining systems, plasters and accessories, thermal insulation composite systems, paints, floor screed, floor systems, and construction equipment and tools. With more than 250 production facilities and sales organisations in over 86 countries, 35,000 employees worldwide, and sales of 10 billion Euro (in 2019), the Knauf Group is without doubt one of the big players on the market - in Europe, the USA, South America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and Australia.