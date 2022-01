Tunis/Tunisia — Six national soccer players playing in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) have tested positive for COVID-19, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) announced on Friday.

"As part of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)'s testing routine before each game, the tests conducted on Friday morning revealed that Naim Saliti, Yohan Touzghar, Oussama Haddadi, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn and Issam Jebali have contracted the virus," the FTF said.