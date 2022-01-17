Zimbabwe: Cop Arrested for Stealing U.S.$90 From Murder Victim

A Harare-based police officer is in trouble with the law after he allegedly stole US$90 from a dead person.

Donald Chinenyanga (33) appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa Friday charged with stealing from the dead.

He allegedly stole the money from a murder victim.

The cop was released on ZW$10 000 bail.

Court papers show that on January 7 this year in the evening, Chinenyanga, in the company of two police constables, went to a murder scene at a house in Kuwadzana 5.

Among the personal effects on the deceased was a wallet with foreign currency.

Chinenyanga failed to record the money at the police station, leading to his arrest after the other officers reported the matter.