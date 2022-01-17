Tunisia: Online Platform E-Istichara.tn, Operational From January 15

Tunis/Tunisia — The online platform dedicated to the national consultation (https://www.e-istichara.tn), announced by President Kaïs Saïed will be operational on January 15, 2022 from midnight, and will continue until March 20, Chaouki Chihi, Director General at the Ministry of Communication Technologies announced Friday.

In a statement to TAP, he added that this platform, which will now be accessible to all Tunisians, aims to collect suggestions from citizens on political reforms; these suggestions will subsequently be submitted to a popular referendum.

Developed by the National Centre for Informatics (CNI), the national consultation includes six axes relating mainly to different areas, namely "politics and elections", "'economics and finance", "development and digital transition", "social", "health" and "education and culture".

Each axis includes, also, questions with a space for free expression.

The official said Tunisians who have telephone lines with the three telecommunications operators in Tunisia, can access the electronic platform of the consultation via a confidential code granted after sending an SMS.

A time interval, not yet set, will be assigned during which the participant responds to questions and can express himself in the space dedicated to free expression.

For Tunisians living abroad, Chihi stressed that a telephone number will be revealed by the Ministry of Communication Technologies on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He added that a statement will give all the details on their participation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Referring to the security and protection of personal data, the official said a partnership agreement was signed on December 4, 2022, between the Ministry of Communication Technologies, the National Center for Informatics (CNI) and public telecommunications network operators.

The objective is to determine the missions and responsibilities of all stakeholders regarding the allocation of a secret code to access the online platform of the national consultation, through the service number *1712*.

In addition, he stressed that the evaluation of mock operations of the national consultation that began on January 1 will end Friday.

The evaluation period of the national consultation platform launched on January 1, 2022 saw the participation of 890 people, 46.6% of whom belong to the age group of over 40 years.

Regarding the geographical distribution, the governorate of Sousse occupied the first place in terms of participation rate, followed by the governorate of Nabeul (2nd place) and the governorate of Sfax (third place), said Chihi.

As for the structures involved in the operation of the platform, they are the Ministry of Communication Technologies and the National Center for Informatics in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

President of the Republic Kais Saied had announced, December 13, 2021, the organisation of a national referendum to achieve constitutional reforms which will be submitted to a referendum on July 25, 2022.

He had also announced new parliamentary elections for December 17, 2022.