Tunisia: Activism Continues Until Achieving Revolution's Objectives - Hamma Hammami

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Supporters of the Workers' Party took to the streets on Friday to commemorate, for an hour and a half, the anniversary of January 14. No incident was recorded, according to the police.

The party's Secretary-General Hamma Hammami said that activism will continue until the objectives of the revolution are achieved.

In a press statement, Hammami said that the closure of Bourguiba Avenue to demonstrators, the intrusion on Wednesday of security forces into the headquarters of Tunisian television, the takeover of the army and the Ministry of the Interior as well as the confidential correspondence with the World Bank, in addition to the exceptional measures of July 25, are all signs that confirm the autocratic and dictatorial tendency of the President of the Republic.

The Ministry of Interior closed the access to Habib Bourguiba Avenue to the demonstrators who were mobilised following the call of the initiative "Citizens against the coup", Ennahdha movement and the coordination of democratic forces which includes Ettakatol, Democratic Current and Al Joumhouri.

The department denies in a statement the use of force against the demonstrators. The latter, according to the same source, intentionally tried to cross the security barriers and attacked the security forces deployed on the scene.

