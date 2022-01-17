Tunisia: France Reaffirms Support for Saied's Measures and Pledges to Support Tunisia With IMF

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — France's ambassador in Tunis André Parant reaffirmed his country's support for President Kais Saied's measures, expressing France's confidence in Tunisia's ability to preserve its democratic process.

"France will support Tunisia with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and with European institutions," he pledged at his meeting Friday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to develop them, particularly in the areas of economic and financial cooperation. International issues of common interest were also discussed.

In addition, the Minister welcomed France's support to Tunisia in this delicate stage. He emphasised President Kais Saied's commitment to establish a solid democratic process that consolidates the rule of law and promotes rights and freedoms, through measures that reflect the aspirations of the Tunisian people in terms of justice and the fight against corruption.

The Minister expressed the hope that France will support Tunisia in the coming period in its negotiations with its partners and international donors.

He reaffirmed the importance that the government attaches to the realisation of economic reforms, improving the business climate and growth despite many challenges.

