Tunisia: Several Demonstrators Were Fined in Capital, Says Interior Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — Several demonstrators were fined, on Friday, in the capital, in accordance with the provisions of articles 312 and 313 of the penal code, after consultation with the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of the Interior said in a statement.

According to article 312 of the penal code, "anyone who contravenes the prohibitions and prophylactic or control measures ordered in times of epidemic is punished by six months imprisonment and a fine of one hundred and twenty dinars.

On Friday, January 14, the security forces used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators who were trying to force their way from Mohamed V Avenue to Habib Bourguiba Avenue. TAP journalist noted at the scene.

Security forces set up barriers to prevent access to Habib Bourguiba Avenue, while demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the "use of force".

Hundreds of demonstrators opposed to the state of emergency decreed by President Saïed flocked to the main artery of the capital, trying to force the barricades that separate it from the neighbouring streets and avenues.

They brandished placards reading "Constitution, freedom and national dignity" and described President Saïed as a "tyrant", while security forces warned them, through loudspeakers, to stay away from the accesses to Habib Bourguiba Avenue.