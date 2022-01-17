Tunisia: Several Demonstrators Were Fined in Capital, Says Interior Ministry

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Several demonstrators were fined, on Friday, in the capital, in accordance with the provisions of articles 312 and 313 of the penal code, after consultation with the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of the Interior said in a statement.

According to article 312 of the penal code, "anyone who contravenes the prohibitions and prophylactic or control measures ordered in times of epidemic is punished by six months imprisonment and a fine of one hundred and twenty dinars.

On Friday, January 14, the security forces used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators who were trying to force their way from Mohamed V Avenue to Habib Bourguiba Avenue. TAP journalist noted at the scene.

Security forces set up barriers to prevent access to Habib Bourguiba Avenue, while demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the "use of force".

Hundreds of demonstrators opposed to the state of emergency decreed by President Saïed flocked to the main artery of the capital, trying to force the barricades that separate it from the neighbouring streets and avenues.

They brandished placards reading "Constitution, freedom and national dignity" and described President Saïed as a "tyrant", while security forces warned them, through loudspeakers, to stay away from the accesses to Habib Bourguiba Avenue.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X