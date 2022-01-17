Tunisia: Coronavirus - Four Deaths and 505 Infection Cases Recorded in Sfax

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused a total of 1859 fatalities, according to an updated report published by the local health directorate Friday.

Moreover, 505 more COVID-19 cases were detected in the region, after the results of 1840 laboratory tests were released, which means a positivity of rate of 27.44%. This takes the overall number of infections in the governorate to 61909, since the spread of the pandemic.

According to the same source, 62 people have recovered from the infection, bringing total recoveries in the region to 57,380.

Currently, 17 COVID patients are in ICU, 49 admitted to the Hédi Chaker hospital in Sfax and 15 others admitted to private health facilities in the region, said the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X