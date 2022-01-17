Tunisia: Coronavirus - Four Deaths and 505 Infection Cases Recorded in Sfax

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused a total of 1859 fatalities, according to an updated report published by the local health directorate Friday.

Moreover, 505 more COVID-19 cases were detected in the region, after the results of 1840 laboratory tests were released, which means a positivity of rate of 27.44%. This takes the overall number of infections in the governorate to 61909, since the spread of the pandemic.

According to the same source, 62 people have recovered from the infection, bringing total recoveries in the region to 57,380.

Currently, 17 COVID patients are in ICU, 49 admitted to the Hédi Chaker hospital in Sfax and 15 others admitted to private health facilities in the region, said the same source.