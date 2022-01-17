Senegal and Guinea Share Spoils in Group B Showdown

Senegal and Guinea moved a step closer to the knoickout stages on Friday after playing out a drab goalless draw at the Stade Kouekong in Bafoussam.

For the second consecutive game, title favourites Senegal failed to make a convincing case for such lofty billing.

Guinea, who beat Malawi in their opening Group B game, kept the 2019 runners-up at bay with relative ease.

And when Aliou Cissé's men did break through, they spurned several good chances.None was salient than midway through the second half.

Sadio Mané picked up the ball in midfield and surged forward before feeding the ball to Bouna Sarr.

Chance

The Bayern Munich defender cut inside Mohamed Aly Camara but then placed his shot wide of Aly Keita's far post.

In the game against Zimbabwe, Mané scored from the penalty spot in the final minute.

There was no such redemption against Guinea.

The result leaves both sides on four points and in a position to progress to the last 16.

"We had some players who had to pull out just before the match and that made it difficult for us," said the Senegal coach.

"We must not complain as it's like that for everybody. We did well with what we had."

On Tuesday, Senegal take on Malawi in Bafoussam while Guinea face Zimbabwe at the same time at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjou in Yaoundé.