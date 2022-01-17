South Africa: West Rand Crime Blitz Shuts Illegal Gold Refinery - 211 Held for Variety of Crimes

16 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

An illegal gold refinery was shut down and 211 people were arrested for various crimes, including murder, during Operation Okae Molao in Westonaria last week.

Traffic was backed up for several hundred metres on both sides of the N12 Highway outside Westonaria as the long arm of Operation Okae Molao, led by Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, stretched across the West Rand on Thursday. Mawela and his team were joined by several other law enforcement agencies, including immigration officers from the Department of Home Affairs.

Traffic cones were set up to designate parking bays for motorists pulled over during the operation. Vehicles were searched for drugs, illegal weapons and other items.

"We want drugs, weapons and stolen cars. Watch out for the Polos," barked an officer over a loudhailer as he instructed cops on what to look out for.

The police searches were meticulous. Some officers hunched over bonnets checking vehicles for signs of identification having been tampered with. A Tracker official lay beneath a Ford Ranger as he checked its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) while a cop lay on his back as he stripped several panels from a VW Polo.

Police concluded that the latter car was suspected...

