Tunisia: Supporters of Al Joumhouri, Ettakatol and Democratic Current Demonstrate Against Exceptional Measures

Tunis/Tunisia — Supporters and leaders of Al Joumhouri, Ettakatol and the Democratic Current (Attayar) rallied on Friday at the "Avenue de Paris" in the capital to protest against the exceptional measures decided by the President of the Republic as well as the proposed political process for the revision of the constitution and the organisation of elections in December 2022.

Hundreds of demonstrators chanted anti-Kais Saied slogans and denounced the "control over the judiciary" and the "monopoly of all power".

Leader in the Democratic Current Zied Ghannay said in a statement to TAP news agency President Saied refuses to involve parties in the process of reform and building a new state. "This autocratic approach will lead to the fall of the regime," he pointed out.

For his part, secretary general of Al Joumhouri Issam chebbi considers that Kais Saied has failed to put in place policies capable of addressing the economic and social crisis faced by the country.

At Avenue Mohamed V, security forces used water cannons to disperse demonstrators who tried to force their way into Avenue Habib Bourguiba.

Abdelhamid Jelassi, former leader in Ennahdha said prohibiting demonstrators to gather at the Avenue Habib Bourguiba is a form of dictatorship exercised by Kais Saied.

The health situation is only a pretext used to bar the road to those who oppose the process of July 25, he said.