Tunisia: Revolution Not Finished Until Its Objectives Are Achieved - Civil Society

Tunis/Tunisia — On the celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Revolution, several organizations issued a joint statement in which they pointed out that the Tunisian people are entitled to celebrate this date for a full month and more, especially in this delicate situation, to remind decision makers that the process of revolution is not finished until the objectives are achieved.

The signatories of the statement stressed that the people are entitled to celebrate an epic that lasted for nearly a month, triggered by the marginalized regions from December 17, 2010 to January 14, 2011.

Tunisians expect to open a new chapter that breaks with the policies of successive governments and promotes the establishment of a fair state upholding the rule of law and respecting freedoms," they argued, calling for justice for the families of martyrs and injured of the revolution.

In this statement, the signatories call on all democratic and social forces to defend democracy and rights and freedoms, emphasising the importance of ending impunity that has marked the last decade.

They call on the judiciary to open all cases related to political assassinations, terrorism, corruption and the continued violation of human rights, in full independence and in compliance with the conditions of fair trial.

The components of civil society have also expressed their concern that political and civil society are not involved in the development of the roadmap to end the crisis.

The signatories of the declaration who called useless and ineffective the choice of the online consultation insist on real and interactive dialogue.

They denounced the economic choices of the government which, they believe, perpetuate the same policies of previous governments.

Among the 34 signatories of the joint statement, are the Tunisian League of Human Rights (LTDH), the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (ATFD), the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) and the organisation Al-Bawsala.