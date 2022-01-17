Tunisia: Water Cannons Used to Disperse Demonstrators On Mohamed V Avenue

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The security forces used water cannons to disperse demonstrators who tried to force their way from Mohamed V Avenue to Habib Bourguiba Avenue, TAP reporter noted at the scene.

Security forces set up barriers to prevent access to Habib Bourguiba Avenue, while demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the "use of force".

Hundreds of demonstrators opposed to the state of emergency decreed by President Said flocked to the main artery of the capital, trying to force the barricades that separate it from the neighbouring streets and avenues.

They brandished placards reading "Constitution, freedom and national dignity" and described President Saïed as a "tyrant", while the security forces warned them, through loudspeakers, to move away from the access to Habib Bourguiba Avenue.

In a statement to TAP, the resigning leader of Ennahdha Abdelhamid Jelassi, denounced "a new expression of dictatorship exercised by the President of the Republic", saying that the epidemiological situation "is only a pretext to block the road to the opponents.

"Kaïs Saïed is a tyrant project that has turned against the legitimate institutions of the state and wants to install a regime based on absolute power," he said.

Hundreds of supporters and allies of Ennahdha Movement and the "Citizens Against the Coup" initiative continued, on Friday afternoon, to try to march towards Habib Bourguiba Avenue and were prevented by the police from advancing through Mohamed 4 Avenue and Paris Avenue.

