Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 1.5m Banned Drugs Enroute Kebbi, Kano

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted about 1.5m tablets and capsules of pharmaceutical opioids such as Tramadol, Exol-5 and Diazepam loaded in Onitsha, Anambra State and heading to Yauri, Kebbi State.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who said the seizure was done in Edo State on Friday in a statement on Sunday, added that the seizure was done on the same day 425,000 Diazepam tablets were recovered at Segemu, Kano State.

He also said that in addition, a total of N1, 413,344 was seized along with arms and ammunition from a suspected bandit and a drug kingpin in Plateau State while over 137.754kgs of assorted illicit drugs were recovered during interdiction operations across seven states in the past week.

"Acting on credible intelligence, operatives in Edo State on Friday 14th January 2022, intercepted a trailer coming from Onitsha and going to Yauri in Kebbi State.

"A thorough search of the truck led to the discovery of psychotropic substances concealed under legitimate goods.

"The drugs seized include: 394,480 capsules and 3,000 tablets of Tramadol weighing 83.707kg; Exol-5: 647,500 tablets weighing 203.315kg; Diazepam: 12,500 tablets weighing 2.05kg; Bromazepam: 1,500 tablets weighing 0.45kg; Codeine based Syrup: 999 bottles weighing 134.865kg; Pentazocine injections: 4,000 ampoules weighing 16.64kg.

"The driver of the truck, Bashir Lawali, 30, was arrested along with Abubakar Sani, 30, and Ali Abubakar, 19, while the exhibits in Kano were seized from one Sa'idu Yahya, 31," Babafemi said.

He said that attempts by drug traffickers to export 73 parcels of cannabis (34.05kg) concealed in foodstuff plastic containers to the United Kingdom through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos were frustrated by operatives on 8th January, the same way another 50 parcels of cannabis consignment (27.25kg) meant for the United States was also intercepted at the export shed of the airport on Tuesday 11th January and at least three suspects so far arrested.

Meanwhile, in a reverse bid, moves by illicit drug merchants to bring into Nigeria 94 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 43.4kg through the Tincan seaport in Lagos were scuttled on 13th January when operatives intercepted the drug inside a 40ft container from Canada.

The exhibit was concealed inside a Toyota Camry car. This came on the heels of a similar seizure on 11th January of 59 parcels of Colorado (17.3kg) concealed in a Mercedes Benz vehicle imported from Canada.

Also, in Plateau State, a fake security agent, Babagana Ma'aji, was arrested through a controlled delivery of 5.6kg cannabis from Lagos.

The suspect, based in Damaturu, Yobe State, was nabbed following the interception of a commercial bus bringing the consignment from Lagos to Gombe in Mararaban Jos on 8th January.

On Tuesday 11th January, operatives of the Plateau Command of the agency arrested a suspected bandit, Abdullahi Usman Ahmad, 28, at Hwolshe with one Beretta pistol; seven rounds of live ammunition; two empty shells; 12 grams of cannabis Sativa; a pair of handcuffs and N1,136,344, suspected to be ransom money as well as an Opel car with registration number ZAR35LQ.

In the same vein, the leader of a cocaine distribution ring in Plateau, Chibueze Okoro John, 42, was arrested along Zaria road, Jos, with quantities of cocaine and Tramadol recovered from him as well as a Sienna Bus (BWR 584 AL), Toyota Camry car (RBC 461 BF) and the sum of N277,000, which the suspect offered to the narcotic officers as a bribe but was rejected.