Tunisia: WEF Innovation Week Next January 17-20

Tunis/Tunisia — The Water, Energy, Food NEXUS Innovation Week is slated to be held on January 17-20, at the initiative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Centre as partner of the NEX-LABS and PHEMAC projects, .

This online regional event will bring together Euro-Mediterranean researchers, policy makers, investors, Industry players, members of academia, technology transfer offices, SMEs, startups and Tunisian and Euro-Mediterranean entrepreneurs.

The event is an opportunity to discuss the concerns of Tunisia and the Euro-Mediterranean space, mainly energy needs, water demand and food security.

The Innovation Week is expected to foster strategic partnerships between stakeholders.

Topping the event's agenda are a regional conference, workshops, panel discussions, roundtable meetings and exhibition areas.

Over four days, SMEs, Startups and Innovators have an open space to exhibit their innovative products, services and ideas in relation to water, energy and food.

NEX-LABS (Nexus-driven open labs for competitive and inclusive growth in the Mediterranean) project is co-funded by the European Union as part of the Cross-Border Cooperation programme (IEV CTF Med 2014-2020).

It is designed to support the implementation of environment-friendly technologies for the sustainable increase in agri-food production which rests on a more efficient use of energy and water in partner countries (Spain, Tunisia, Jordan, Lebanon, Italy, Egypt and Cyprus).

PHEMAC project (Participatory Hub for Effective Mapping, Acceleration and Capitalisation and of EU-MPC NEXUS best practices) is co-financed by the EU as part of PRIMA programme, a EU programme for Research and Innovation solutions in the Mediterranean region.