Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Reports 6 Deaths and 286 More Infections in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine has recorded 6 more deaths of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, Local Health Director Jameleddine Hamdi said Friday.

286 more infections of coronavirus have also been registered after the publication of 1,028 tests, that is to say, a positivity rate of about 27.8% Hamdi told TAP.

The new positive cases were discovered in Zarzis (160 cases), South Médenine(49 cases), Midoun (21 cases), Ben Guerdane (16 cases), Ajim (13 cases), Houmt Souk (9 cases), Sidi Makhlouf (9 cases), North Medenine (8 cases) and Beni Khedache (1 case).

85 COVID-19 patients are currently staying in hospitals. 52 of them are in public hospitals and 33 others in local clinics, the same source said.