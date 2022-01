Tunis/Tunisia — Gabés logged two COVID-19 deaths and 131 more infections after the results of 446 tests came back.

The new positive cases were reported in South Gabès (75 cases), Dkhila Toujène (23 cases), New Matmata (10 cases), Mareth (9 cases), El Hamma (6 cases), Gabès city (4 cases), West Gabès (2 cases), Oudhref (one case) and Métouia (one case).

The caseload rose to 23,284 infections and the number of hospitalisations stands at 21.