Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kasserine Not Concerned By Curfew Now (Medical Source)

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kasserine is not concerned by the curfew, given the low coronavirus incidence rate in the region that has not exceeded 48.5 infection cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, deputy director of primary health care under the Local Health Directorate in Kasserine Moncef M'hamdi said Friday.

The same source noted, however, that the regional committee to combat COVID-19 could impose a curfew in some delegations such as North Kasserine, South Kasserine, Ezzouhour and Haïdra where the incidence rate exceeded 100 infection cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The epidemiological situation in the governorate of Kasserine is "relatively stable" for the moment in view of the low percentage of accommodation in oxygen services within health facilities (6%), said the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X