Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kasserine Not Concerned By Curfew Now (Medical Source)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kasserine is not concerned by the curfew, given the low coronavirus incidence rate in the region that has not exceeded 48.5 infection cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, deputy director of primary health care under the Local Health Directorate in Kasserine Moncef M'hamdi said Friday.

The same source noted, however, that the regional committee to combat COVID-19 could impose a curfew in some delegations such as North Kasserine, South Kasserine, Ezzouhour and Haïdra where the incidence rate exceeded 100 infection cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The epidemiological situation in the governorate of Kasserine is "relatively stable" for the moment in view of the low percentage of accommodation in oxygen services within health facilities (6%), said the same source.