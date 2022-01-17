Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Ninety patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, sixty-seven patients are from Quarantine Center (1) and Testing Stations (66) in Asmara, Central Region. Sixteen patients are from Quarantine Center (3) and Testing Stations (13) in the Southern Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Testing Station in Akordet, Gash Barka region.

On the other hand, thirty-two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (26) and Northern Red Sea (6) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,196 while the number of deaths stands at 85.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,845.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

14 January 2022