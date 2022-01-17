South Africa: Lindiwe Sisulu's Debased, Deeply Offensive, Vitriolic Campaign Start Sickens Me to the Core

opinion

Firoz Cachalia is a law professor at the University of the Witwatersrand. He was a former MEC in the Gauteng provincial government and is currently a Board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. He writes in his personal capacity.

Though the judiciary and President Cyril Ramaphosa are Lindiwe Sisulu's main targets, she does not appear to have thought through the implications of such a wide-ranging attack on the country's institutions. It amounts to a repudiation of the history, legacy and foundational commitments of the ANC.

In recent weeks, Lindiwe Sisulu, a long-standing member of both the Cabinet and national executive committee of the ANC, launched her presidential campaign with a list of insulting epithets and a frontal attack on the rule of law, the negotiated settlement, the country's "neoliberal" Constitution, the "upper echelons" of the judiciary, "mentally colonised Africans", "White Monopoly Capital", and the "co-opted power brokers" of the new elite.

She purports to be doing so on behalf of still oppressed "victims of the rule of law" and dismisses the country's first non-racial Constitution as "a palliative".

Though the judiciary and the current president are her main targets, she does not...