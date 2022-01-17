South Africa: What You Need to Know About Nutritional Profiling

17 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Assurecloud

To consumers, a label on a food product is nothing but a guide to help them make purchasing choices. But to manufacturers of foodstuffs, the labels are much more than that. Labels on food products contain the nutritional profiling of the item. And, acquiring the correct information for these labels is a large responsibility. This is because it is legally required, and because it is there to protect consumers.

What is nutritional profiling?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines nutritional profiling as the science of grouping or grading foodstuffs in relation to the nutrients that they hold. The purpose of this is to encourage healthier eating habits, and to mitigate foodborne disease.

Organisations like the WHO have also placed an emphasis on nutritional labelling as a part of global efforts to reduce non-communicable diseases like hypertension.

To describe it differently, nutritional profiling is the process of analysing the food items that you produce to determine its nutritional contents. After this process is complete, manufacturers can use the information to create labels for their products.

The South African government, in their regulations relating to the labelling and advertising of foodstuffs (like the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act (Act 54 of 1972),...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X