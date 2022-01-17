South Africa: What You Need to Know About Nutritional Profiling

analysis

To consumers, a label on a food product is nothing but a guide to help them make purchasing choices. But to manufacturers of foodstuffs, the labels are much more than that. Labels on food products contain the nutritional profiling of the item. And, acquiring the correct information for these labels is a large responsibility. This is because it is legally required, and because it is there to protect consumers.

What is nutritional profiling?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines nutritional profiling as the science of grouping or grading foodstuffs in relation to the nutrients that they hold. The purpose of this is to encourage healthier eating habits, and to mitigate foodborne disease.

Organisations like the WHO have also placed an emphasis on nutritional labelling as a part of global efforts to reduce non-communicable diseases like hypertension.

To describe it differently, nutritional profiling is the process of analysing the food items that you produce to determine its nutritional contents. After this process is complete, manufacturers can use the information to create labels for their products.

The South African government, in their regulations relating to the labelling and advertising of foodstuffs (like the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act (Act 54 of 1972),...