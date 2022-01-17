Tunisia: Murder of Corporal Saïd Ghozlani - Sentences Range From 32 Years in Prison to Death Penalty

14 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Criminal Chamber specialised in terrorist crimes at the Tunis Court of First Instance sentenced to death nine defendants in the case of the murder of Said Ghozlani, a corporal in the national army, the court's information and communication office said Friday.

The court also sentenced fifteen other defendants to prison terms ranging from 32 to 44 years.

Corporal Said Ghozlani was murdered on November 5, 2016, by a terrorist group that stormed his family's house in the delegation of Sbiba, governorate of Kasserine, before fleeing to the heights of Mount Mghilla.

In December 2018, Said Ghozlani's brother was also murdered by an armed group near his home.

