South Africa: 2022 - Let the Most Consequential Games of the ANC's Lifetime Begin

analysis

The dominant political issue of 2022 will be whether the ANC re-elects Cyril Ramaphosa for another term as party leader and the party's face for the 2024 elections. It appears that two predictions can be made with a degree of certainty: more chaos in the party and the centre continuing to lose control.

It is very likely that this year's ANC internal election will be much more open within the party, with candidates openly campaigning and members talking publicly about whom they support. The ANC's claim that succession discussions should not be out in the open is likely to vanish.

What is certain to accompany this year's machinations is a series of conspiracy theories, due to a lack of trust between factions and in the party's 5,000-strong voting apparatus, which is growing increasingly cynical but is likely to remain extremely materialistic in its decision-making approach.

The start of this year's ANC leadership contest began earlier than usual, with the Limpopo ANC chair, the province's premier, Stanley Mathabatha, using the ANC's January 8th event to say publicly his province would support Ramaphosa for a second term. The SABC reported that four Limpopo regions then publicly declared they would follow his lead....