Egypt Reports 1,079 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 Deaths

The Health Ministry said Friday 14/01/2022 that 1,079 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 397,778.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 34 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 22,097.

As many as 893 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 331,607 so far, the spokesman said.