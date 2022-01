Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold talks on Saturday 15/01/2022 with the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) President Alok Sharma, who is due to embark on a visit to Cairo.

During the meeting, to be held at the Foreign Ministry premises, the two sides will discuss the international efforts exerted to combat climate change and Egypt's hosting of the upcoming session of the Climate Change conference.