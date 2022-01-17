Egypt: Greco-Roman Tomb Discovered in Aswan

The Egyptian-Italian archaeological mission, working near the Mausoleum of Aga Khan, west of Aswan, unearthed a Greco-Roman rock-cut tomb, during the last archaeological season.

In a statement Friday 14/01/2022, General Director of Aswan and Nubia Antiquties Abdel-Moneim Said Mahmoud said the tomb consists of two parts; the first is a rectangular building containing the entrance built above ground from sandstone blocks covered by a vault of mud bricks.

The second part leads from the entrance to a rectangular courtyard carved from the rock in which four burial chambers are located.

About 20 mummies were found in the burial chambers, the majority of which are still well preserved.

Meanwhile, Patrizia Piacentini, a professor of Egyptology at the University of Milan and the head of the mission on the Italian side, noted many important archaeological artifacts were unearthed from the Greco-Roman era, including offering tables, stone panels written in hieroglyphic script, a copper necklace engraved in Greek.

Coffins, which are made of clay and others of sandstone, were also found. They are in well preserved condition, Piacentini added.