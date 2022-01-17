Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 900,000 Third Booster Doses Given Till Jan. 14

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 11,628 COVID-19 vaccines on January 14, including 6,005 first doses, 4,084 boosters, 1,510 third booster doses and 29 travel shots, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry's figures further revealed that 12,497,274 jabs have been given so far. This include 7,031,195 first shots, 4,488,763 boosters, 948,234 third doses and 29,082 travel shots.

6,097,229 people are fully vaccinated till this date, 4,488,763 of whom have received two shots and 1,608,466 got only one shot as the vaccine requires only one dose or they have already been infected, the ministry specified.

The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments hit 7,781,987.