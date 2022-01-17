South Africa: Family Survives After Bull Elephant Batters and Flips Car At Lake St Lucia

analysis

A family's outing to the iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal turned into a nightmare when a bull elephant charged, battered and then overturned their vehicle at the weekend.

Officials from the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority did not respond to media queries on Sunday night, but reliable sources have confirmed that the incident happened near Catalina Bay on the eastern shore of Lake St Lucia.

The occupants - believed to be a husband, wife and their two children, aged eight and 10, from the coastal town of Mtunzini - were reported to be severely traumatised, but not seriously hurt.

It is unclear why the elephant attacked the car, but it is understood that an investigation will be launched by park officials.

Dramatic video footage taken by the occupants of another vehicle show the elephant shoving a white Ford 4×4 bakkie after it had flipped the vehicle over onto its roof. Images circulated on social media show that the windscreen was cracked, with dents to both sides of the...