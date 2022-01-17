Africa: Cote d'Ivoire V Sierra Leone - On the Way to Next Round

After holding champions Algeria to a shocking goalless draw, Sierra Leone will tackle Cote d'Ivoire, another African football giant, this Sunday, hoping for another result that could see them moving closer to the next round.

On the other hand, two-time champions Ivorian Elephants who defeated Equatorial Guinea are seeking victory that could see them securing their Round of 16 ticket.

The TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Group E match day 2 fixture takes place at Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Match Card

Date: 16 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group: E

Match: Cote d'Ivoire - Sierra Leone

The last meeting between the two teams in AFCON finals saw Cote d'Ivoire winning 4-0 in Tunisia 1994. Sierra Leone may seek revenge despite a very late one.

On the Ivorian side, the prospect of qualifying for the Round of 16 and the desire to make an impression after a difficult win against Equatorial Guinea.

Max Alain Gradel colleagues will look to guarantee their spot in the next round before locking horns with title holders Algeria in what could be a tricky encounter.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone with high morale after forcing Les Fennecs for a draw that was wildly celebrated in the streets of Freetown and other cities at home would be looking maybe for a long-awaited AFCON victory.

The Leone Stars last won an AFCON game back in 1996, a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in Bloemfontein, South Africa.