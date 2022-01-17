Africa: Algeria V Equatorial Guinea - Time to React

Against Equatorial Guinea, Algeria has no choice but to react after a disappointing goalless draw with Sierra Leone in their Group E opener.

When the holders enter Japoma Stadium in Douala they know that another setback could threaten their title defending campaign, while Equatorial Guinea are also seeking to react from their 1-0 defeat to Cote d'Ivoire in Match Day 1.

Match Card

Date: January 16, 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group: E

Match: Algeria-Equatorial Guinea

Backed by a historic unbeaten streak, Algeria looked high favorites to beat Sierra Leone, returning to AFCON after 26 years of absence.

But Leone Stars stood tall to deny Les Fennecs an opening victory in Douala. This time round, Djamel Belmadi side are seeking nothing but the three points on their way to the Round of 16 as they are eyeing their third AFCON title and the second in a row.

Equatorial Guinea fought hard but still lost narrowly to Cote d'Ivoire, and they should also give all to avoid another defeat that could shatter their second-round qualification hopes.

Having reached the quarterfinals in 2012 and ending in 4th place in 2015 (both at home), Nzalang Nacional are hoping to avoid what could be a group stage exit for the first time.