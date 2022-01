Aswan governorate on Saturday 15/01/2022 started celebrations on its National Day marking the completion of the High Dam project 51 years ago.

Aswan Governor Ashraf Attya has lit up a torch at the Egyptian-Russian Friendship Symbol at the High Dam marking the celebrations.

The celebrations will be held during the month of January and include many artistic and cultural activities.

Also, a number of national projects will be inaugurated during the celebrations.