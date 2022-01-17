Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nine More Schools Close in Manouba As Cases Surge

15 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine more school closures over a surge in COVID-19 cases were announced Friday in Manouba by the regional committee for the fight against natural disasters and the organisation of relief, in coordination with the Education Ministry.

Closed schools are Khaled Ibn Walid secondary school (Douar Hicher) and the middle schools of Kheireddine (Manouba), Khaznadar (Denden) and Chabaou (Oued Ellil), Local Health Director Imen Habassi told TAP on Saturday.

Shutdowns also include five primary schools in Manouba, Tebourba, El Battan and Mornaguia.

The move comes amid a spike in confirmed cases with 763 infections reported in schools, including 191 detected during a rapid testing campaign Friday in 55 schools.

