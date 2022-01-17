South Africa Cannot Pivot to Prosperity Without Truly Brave Leaders

analysis

South Africa is locked in a crisis entwining governance, its economy and politics. Will its leadership prove up to the task?

Politics is the art of the possible. It has always been necessary for leaders to walk a difficult path, as Bismarck's aphorism describes, searching for what he termed "the attainable, the next best".

Yet making tough choices is the mark of great leadership, as is seeking the right moment to do so. Crisis offers such an occasion, an opportunity to drive changes that otherwise would be politically unpalatable.

South Africa is locked in such a crisis - entwining governance, its economy and politics. Will its leadership prove up to the task?

For the new year has begun inauspiciously with the Parliament buildings on fire. Aside from the obvious symbolism of institutional weakness, the fire serves as a reminder of the dysfunction that has come to characterise government.

Fire doors were open. Security cameras were not monitored. Alarms only went off after firefighters had already arrived at the scene. Police failed to guard the building. A report after an earlier fire advising that action must be taken to avoid a disaster, was ignored.

Added to this are dark hints that...